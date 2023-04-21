MOORAMBILLA MAGIC COMES TO CONDOBOLIN

The Moorambilla Voices team brought singing, music literacy skills, and laughter to students in Condobolin on Monday, 20 March.

This is the group’s 18th consecutive year of bringing ‘Moorambilla Magic’ to the western parts of NSW.

Students from Condobolin High School, Condobolin Public School, St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin, Tullibigeal Central School and Ungarie Central School, were all involved in workshops at the SRA Pavilion throughout the day.

Four students, Kiara Roussety, Jonah Grimshaw, Jane Redenbach and Kyron Nixon were selected to further develop their performing arts skills and film a music video in Baradine from 1 to 4 April. Several other students were shortlisted for further musical opportunities that will come up later in the year.

Over the past 18 years, Moorambilla’s Skill Development Workshops (SDW) have been delivered in schools across NSW for free to over 42,000 children.

Designed for students in Years Three to Year 12, these workshops focus on music literacy and support the development of confidence, self-esteem, resilience, teamwork and creativity. The SDW workshops are free and led by Michelle Leonard OAM.

These workshops form the backbone of the Moorambilla Voices annual award winning program and allow every child to experience some ‘Moorambilla Magic’, before some are selected to participate in the annual residency camps, recordings and tours planned.

“What better way to celebrate 18 years of Moorambilla Voices than being on the road again,” Moorambilla Voices Artistic Director Michelle Leonard said.

“Here’s to a year of energy, excellence and excitement as we work with the region’s children and youth to create RIVERSONG2023.”