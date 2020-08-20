MOOGENILLA SALE SUCCESS

The Moogenilla Angus Bull sale held on Friday, 7 August in Forbes achieved a 100 per cent clearance, with the average hitting $9,711.

Overall the 45 bulls offered by Sarah Wrigley and Paul Sinderberry were sold to a top of $18,000 with average doubling their 2019 result.

Moogenilla P193 created spirited bidding but it was repeat clients, Consolidated Pastoral Company who secured the winning bid.

“The sale reflected the strong livestock market following two of the most difficult years any of us have experienced,” Sarah stated.

“It was great to see the confidence back in the industry. Repeat and new clients came from across NSW, including Hillston, Ivanhoe, Euabalong, Trangie, Tottenham, Condobolin, Forbes, Orange and Gundagai.

“The Jacks Creek Black Angus scotch fillet steak sandwiches, sourced locally from Condo Quality Meats were again, widely praised.

“Paul and I, along with all the team at Moogenilla would like to thank all the people who supported the sale, and wish all those who went home with bulls the best of luck with their breeding programs going forward.”

By Melissa Blewitt.