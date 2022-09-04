MOOGENILLA BULLS AVERAGE $20,204

Moogenilla Angus had a full clearance of 49 bulls at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange on Friday, 5 August.

The bulls averaged $20,204 and topped at $52,000.

There was plenty of competition from stud stock Breeders and the top priced bull, Moogenilla R140, went to a Brangus Stud in Central Queensland.

Also going to Queensland were five quality bulls to Consolidated Pastoral Company.

Some for their bull breeding program, and some out to their stations in Queensland and the Northern Territory.

Local competition was also strong, with bulls going into the Condobolin, Tottenham, Warren, West Wyalong, Forbes and Hillston districts.

Some local breeders missed out after bidding strongly, so the team at Moogenilla Angus is working towards supplying more bulls next year to meet the strong demand.

