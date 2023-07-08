MONDAY MOVIES FUN

The Condobolin Library held its “Monday Movies” recently, which continues to prove popular with residents.

A lovely group of community members made their way to the Condobolin Library to watch a screening of ‘Dad and Dave: On Our Selection’ on Monday, 19 June.

‘Dad and Dave: On Our Selection’ is an Australian comedy film, based on the characters and writings of author Steele Rudd. It is set in late nineteenth century colonial Queensland. The stories of the Rudd’s were previously adapted for radio, television, and film, however this movie is a remake of a silent film from 1920. “Dad” and “Mum” Rudd are played by Leo McKern and opera singer Dame Joan Sutherland in her only feature film role. Other actors in the movie include Ray Barrett, Barry Otto and Geoffrey Rush. The theme music was sung by Australian country musician John Williamson.

The movie ran from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, and a very delicious afternoon tea was enjoyed by all afterwards.

The library is running ‘Monday Movies’ on the third Monday of each month (during school terms) and these are free events. The movie will take place from 1.30pm to 3.30pm each time with afternoon tea to be provided at the conclusion of the film.

So, make sure you put Monday, 17 July in your diary for the next ‘Monday Movie’ session at the Condobolin Library. Bookings are essential. For bookings or more information please contact the Library on 6895 2253.