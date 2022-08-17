MOLLY TO OPEN 2022 CONDOBOLIN SHOW

The Condobolin Show Society will be welcoming the recently-crowned Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman of the Year, Molly Wright to open this year’s show.

Molly works as a livestock manager on her family farm at Peak Hill and is excited to encourage other young locals to step out of the shadows.

She says that the Young Woman Competition was ‘eye-opening’ and ‘inspiring’ to meet so many accomplished people who turned out to be just like her.

“It was incredible to meet so many people who actually thought that I was really cool and that what I was doing was inspiring. It was amazing that everyone actually wanted to help me and see me do well,” said Molly.

The purpose of the Young Woman Competition is to identify ambassadors to promote agricultural shows across NSW.

Therefore, young women with a genuine interest in, and knowledge of rural NSW who demonstrate commitment to their local show society are encouraged to participate in the competition.

Prizes are valued at over $2000, with the local winner invited to compete at the Zone level in Narromine on Saturday 10th February 2023, where they will have the opportunity to be selected to go on to Sydney for a week of fun activities prior to judging of the Sydney Royal Ag Shows NSW Young Woman of the Year 2023.

The Condobolin Show Society is currently looking for enthusiastic young people to volunteer alongside the committee and encourages any young women, in particular, who might be considering competing to recognise the value in voluntary work.

“Being involved in the community is something we all benefit from,” says Molly, “you don’t realise how much of a difference you’re making to other people by just being there and offering a helping hand.”

“We need to be getting more youth involved in local shows and to do that we need people giving them a push or inspiring them – and that’s what I’ll be setting out to do,” said Molly.

Condobolin locals are encouraged to make Molly feel welcome on the show weekend as she sets out to meet and greet as many young people as she can.

To find out more about the Young Woman Competition, or to submit an application, contact Condobolin’s Young Woman Steward, Rachael Bendall on 0458 554 294, or Show Secretary Carol-Ann Malouf on 0428 681 099.

Contributed Lucy Kirk.