MODERNISATION GRANT FOR ALLSHELTER LAKE CARGELLIGO

Allshelter Lake Cargelligo is looking to weather the COVID-19 storm with modernisation grant.

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton announced that Allshelter Lake Cargelligo will be the beneficiary of a $747,213 in funding boost to modernise their business on Friday, 1 May.

The grant funding for Allshelter has been awarded to help fund a larger project. Stage One involves the introduction of a basic manual fabric manufacturing plant. Stage Two is a scale up and automation of the process with the installation of a Miller Moduline plant. Tim Reddel, Allshelter Managing Director, said the grant will be a game-changer for the business.

“This grant is a very welcome surprise in our current operating environment, with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the way we do business,” he advised.

“We fabricate steel structures for our shelter systems, and thanks to this modernisation funding we will be able to manufacture the coated fabric rooves as well, which we previously outsourced to external manufacturers. “The grant will open up new doors for us as a manufacturer, helping us to become more competitive.

“We thank our Federal Member and the Government for this important boost.” Mr Coulton explained the grant comes at a vital time, with some local industries feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Allshelter is an Australian manufacturing and engineering business with its main manufacturing facility based in Lake Cargelligo employing 15 people,” he stated.

“This grant from the Federal Government’s Manufacturing Modernisation Fund (MMF) will open up new domestic and export opportunities for the business.

“It will also provide a great confidence-boost for the Lake Cargelligo region as we face these unprecedented times.

“The current pandemic gives us the opportunity as a nation to reassess and commit to the values of Australian-made goods such as those produced by Allshelter.”

The MMF builds on other Federal Government investments in manufacturing growth and competitiveness, including the $100 million Advanced Manufacturing Fund, the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre, the Entrepreneurs’ Programme, and the $40 million Innovative Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre.

By Melissa Blewitt.