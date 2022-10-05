MODERATE FLOODING STILL HAPPENING

Moderate flooding is occurring along the Lower Lachlan River at Condobolin, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The Lachlan River at Condobolin Bridge fell below the major flood levels (6.70 metres) around 2.30pm on Wednesday 28 September and is currently falling, with moderate flooding. Renewed river level rises are possible from mid week. There have been reports a new weather system could bring up to 100 millimetres of rain across Condobolin and the Lachlan Shire from Wednesday, 5 October.

Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters: Low lying areas may be impacted by inundation; The Booberoi Road (Euabalong – Condobolin) can be impacted by water; Forbes-Condobolin Road may be impacted in multiple locations; Rural land inundation along North Forbes Road, Lachlan Valley and Kiacatoo Road; Lachlan Valley Way between Euabalong and Lake Cargelligo can be impacted by water; Condobolin – Diggers Avenue may see water through causeway; Condobolin – The Gipps Way causeway may flood where access to West Wyalong will be cut.