MODEL T FORDS VISIT CONDO

Recently a Group of Ford Model T enthusiasts visited Condobolin. They travelled to Manildra, Eugowra, Condobolin and Parkes. In an amusing mishap, the Junee Liquorice and Chocolate Model T lost a nut down William Street in Condobolin, with the wheel ending up at Memorial Park. This provided hearty laughter among the group. The Ford Model T (colloquially known as the “Tin Lizzie,” “Leaping Lena,” “Jitney” or “Flivver”) is an automobile produced by Ford Motor Company from October 1, 1908, to May 26, 1927.

Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.