MOBILE OFFICE IN CONDOBOLIN

Joy Martin (Senior Electorate Officer), WPRD Senior Projects Officer Heather Blackley, Fiona Skipworth, Jean Piper, John Clements (Senior Electorate Officer), Adam Brown, Craig Toole, and Danilla Cooney (Senior Electorate Officer) at the Roy Butler Mobile Electorate office in Condobolin on 30 September. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.
October 15, 2020
State Member for Barwon Roy Butler set up a Mobile Electorate Office at Western Plains Regional Development in Condobolin on Wednesday, 30 September.
Residents were able to raise issues of concern with members of Roy Butler’s team, who in turn would relay them to Roy Butler,