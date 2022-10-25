MITCHELL HIGHWAY UPGRADE BETWEEN NYNGAN AND BOURKE COMPLETE

The $12 Million Mitchell Highway upgrade between Nyngan and Bourke is now complete.

This major project started in April 2021 and was carried out by Bogan and Bourke Shire Councils on behalf of Transport for NSW.

“The NSW Government is securing a brighter future for NSW through our investment in road safety to ensure people reach their destination when driving on our roads,” NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway stated.

“The Mitchell Highway is a popular route for travellers and for freight in regional NSW, and this particular stretch is an important link into regional Queensland.

“Now completed, this $12 million investment will provide a safer journey for motorists, with less ongoing maintenance and heavy patching required.”

The work involved applying road safety treatments along several sections of highway, totalling almost 47 kilometres.

Previously, this section of highway had only a narrow sealed width, with multiple edge breaks and failures which can increase the risk of run-off road crashes. There was also little room for correction if vehicles left the road.

By installing one metre-wide sealed shoulders on both sides of road along the section of highway, we’ve significantly reduced that crash risk.

“As a regional person myself, I understand how much investment in critical regional infrastructure and services can mean to the lives of Australians across our great country,” Federal Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Carol Brown explained.

“It’s pleasing to see investment in upgrading the highway improve safety and efficiency for all travellers to ensure they reach their destinations safely.”

The upgrade was funded jointly by the Australian Government’s Road Safety Program and the NSW Government as part of a commitment to implement safety upgrades and improvements on regional roads.

Other work included selective reshaping of the pavement on the existing alignment, as well as drainage improvements.

A final seal will be applied within 18 months, after which rumble strips on the edge line will be installed.