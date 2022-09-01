MISS TYANNUA ACKNOWLEDGED

Miss Tyannua Goolagong was acknowledged with an afternoon tea for her five years of service to Lachlan Children Services on Wednesday, 10 August. “In Tyannua’s five years she started as a casual and completed her Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care and soon gained a permanent position,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read. “Ty then completed her Diploma in 2021 and returned early this year after going on Maternity Leave to care for her baby girl Summah. “Thank you from all the staff and children for your dedication to the service over the past five years,” the post concluded. ABOVE: Lachlan Children Services Coordinator Kelly Norris congratulates Tyannua Goolagong on celebrating five years of service at the facility. Image Credit: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.