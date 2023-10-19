MINI VINNIES GENEROUS DONATION

Members of St Joseph’s School Condobolin Mini Vinnies held a pyjama day to raise funds for the St Vincent de Paul winter appeal. This proved an enjoyable day and the generosity of those involved was amazing. Following the day, mini Vinnies representatives, Charlie Keats, Abby Connell and Peter Elias together with teacher Kristie Ticehurst, visited the Vinnies Centre in Condobolin recently and presented Conference President Dennis Brady with $343.30, the proceeds of the pyjama day. Dennis thanked and commended them for this huge effort. He added it is heartening to see young people aware and proactive in helping those in need. Congratulations, well done St Joseph’s Mini Vinnies!