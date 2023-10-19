MINI VINNIES GENEROUS DONATION

Helen Atkinson, Charli Keates, Abby Connell, Peter Elias, and Conference President Dennis Brady. Image Credit: Hayley Egan.Helen Atkinson, Charli Keates, Abby Connell, Peter Elias, and Conference President Dennis Brady. Image Credit: Hayley Egan.

Posted By: Hayley 19/10/2023

Members of St Joseph’s School Condobolin Mini Vinnies held a pyjama day to raise funds for the St Vincent de Paul winter appeal. This proved an enjoyable day and the generosity of those involved was amazing. Following the day, mini Vinnies representatives, Charlie Keats, Abby Connell and Peter Elias together with teacher Kristie Ticehurst, visited the Vinnies Centre in Condobolin recently and presented Conference President Dennis Brady with $343.30, the proceeds of the pyjama day. Dennis thanked and commended them for this huge effort. He added it is heartening to see young people aware and proactive in helping those in need. Congratulations, well done St Joseph’s Mini Vinnies!