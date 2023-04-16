MINI ILLUSTRATORS AT CPS

Condobolin Public School students in Classes KB and K1C spent time exploring the storybook Alexander’s Outing by Pamela Allen recently. On Friday, 17 March they made connections with personal experiences and changed the storyline by coming up with their own adventure for Alexander. Students were challenged to create their own illustration for their chosen adventure. They used the artistic technique of painting and added a layering effect by pasting on a step by step drawing of a duck. Educators Miss Black and Miss Cusack are very impressed with the artistic skills displayed! Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.