MINE RESTART MEANS JOBS

It’s a new start for Mineral Hill Mine and that will mean employment opportunities for locals.

The mine, located 50 kilometres from Condobolin, has been given a fresh beginning by new owner Mineral Hill Ltd – a wholly-owned subsidiary of US-based Quintana Resources – and is now looking for local people to fill 27 jobs from experienced to entry level, with competitive salary packages and extensive training on offer.

Jobs on offer include facility operators, plant operators, gold room technicians, reagent handlers, processing supervisors and laboratory technicians.

“We want this to be a locally-operated mine, with employment and business benefits going back into its ‘home’ region,” General Manager, Geoff Merrell, stated. Mr Merrell has been out at Mineral Hill since 2015. He and his team have been putting the groundwork in place for gold production to start by the end of 2020.

“Whilst many of the roles require experience, we’re also looking for people with enthusiasm and a great work ethic,” Mr Merrell explained.

“You might not have any direct mining experience, or maybe you’ve worked on roads, bridges or in quarries, or are interested in a career in mining. If you have a willingness and aptitude for learning new skills, we want to hear from you.”

“We’re willing to be flexible with everything but safety.” Quintana Resources, which acquired Mineral Hill Mine in late 2018, is a private investment group that owns and operates metal and mining assets around the world, backed by a solid, 100-year track record.

Mineral Hill is its only Australian investment and starts its new life fully-funded and debt-free.

For the next three years, the mine will focus on reprocessing gold tailings using state-of-the-art extraction technology. At the same time, it is planning to build upon its known resources so that full-mining operations can commence once the tailings are fully depleted. The company has a range of highly-promising exploitation targets on the mining leases and surrounding exploration leases it controls.

Over the past year, Geoff has been working at the site with a small team, many of whom are Condo locals. They have been testing recovery potential; refurbishing and refitting to meet the high standards set by local and state regulatory bodies; establishing supply chains with local businesses; and creating a highly-collaborative and safe workplace culture. “It’s a great team out here, and thanks to their hard work and can-do attitude, the mine is now open for business again,” Mr Merrell said.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new people to join us. We want everyone who works here, or provides services to the mine, to feel part of a local success story. To be able to say they successfully took a mine out of care and maintenance back into production and reclaimed value from what was previously waste.”

To apply for a job at Mineral Hill Mine, contact Melinda Barton at Spinifex Recruiting by email melinda.b@spinifexrecruiting.com.au or phone 0409 669 855.

By Melissa Blewitt.