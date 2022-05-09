MILLER AND STEVE WIN

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday (23rd April), we played a two person Ambrose for the Ray White Real Estate trophies. Thanks, Paddy, for your support. Winners of the day were Miller and Steve Taylor with 59 3/4 net, runners up were Nick Packham and Shane McRae with 62 3/4.

Ball comp winners S Beattie and P Colless 63 3/4, G and T Girle 66 1/2, G Nagle and M Hanlon 66 3/4, A and E Richards 66 3/4.

NTPs all grades P Colless, no. 9 G Nagle, no. 11 C Venables and D Lark, no. 17 C Venables and A Stuckey.

Lucky card draw went to Nick.

Qualifiers for the state Keno Ambrose are Nick and Shane who will now head further afield to represent at a later date.

Mister Nothergreen.