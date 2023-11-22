MILBY SPORTS GYMKHANA A GREAT SUCCESS

After a three-year hiatus, Milby Sports Gymkhana returned to the community calendar on Saturday, 21 October. Many new and old faces enjoyed a myriad of entertainment at the event. There was plenty for the entire family to enjoy, including the Bushman’s Challenge, the Motorbikes versus Horses demonstration, gymkhana, poddy calf, and steer rides. Zoob’s famous Merry Go Round, ping pong drop, foot races for children and adults and the Greasy Pole challenge all delighted the crowd. The Lolly shop was stocked full of sweet goodies, chips, and soft drinks. Brad Haling Music had many kicking up their heels late into the night. The Milby Sports Gymkhana Committee would like to thank the community for attending the event and to those who helped out on the day. The Condobolin Argus takes a look back at this iconic local event.

Image Credits: Official Milby Sports Gymkhana Facebook Page; Mikhala via the Official Milby Sports Gymkhana Facebook Page; and Raeleen Vincent via the Official Milby Sports Gymkhana Facebook Page.