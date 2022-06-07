MICHAEL DOLCE HOSTS A GUITAR SHOP FOR STUDENTS

On Friday 13th May, Nyngan High School had Michael Dolce, the session guitarist from The Voice, present a behind the scenes Q&A, as well as host a guitar workshop for some of the school’s very lucky students.

“There were some very interesting questions asked and it was wonderful to see so many students enjoying themselves!” read a post on the high school’s Facebook page.

“Michael was super impressed with everyone and a big shout out to Tasi for tearing it up with an awesome performance of the song ‘Sunflower’.” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Nyngan High School’s Facebook Page.