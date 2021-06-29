MEMORIAL GOLF DAY HELD

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday we played a 3 person Ambrose sponsored by Mal Malouf and Roger Hadrill, in memory of Trent and Neil. Thanks fellas for your generous support, A great field of 65 golfers took to the course, and the winners of the day were Steve Beattie, Billy May and Lachie Beattie with 56 1/3 nett. Runners up were Jack Taylor, Jim Clyburn and Gary Blattman with 59 1/6 nett.

Ball comp winners G Lake, W Dargin, C Nelson 59 5/6. P Thomas, G Nagle, D McCarten 60. S Dargan, S Hurley, T Hurley 61 1/3.

NTPs all grades T Stuckey, no. 9 S Beattie and A Richards, no. 11 J Taylor and D Lark, no. 17 S Beattie and S Hurley.

Sorry I didn’t do the lucky card draw, I forgot.

Next Saturday we will play the Foursomes Championships it will be a seeded draw, so names in by Friday please, a text to me will be fine. A grade 0-20 combined handicap, B grade 21+.

The Lachlan Valley Championships are in Parkes this Sunday, good luck to all involved.

Mister Nothergreen.