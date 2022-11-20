MELBOURNE CUP RACES IN CONDOBOLIN

CONDOBOLIN SPORTS CLUB

Locals donned their finest fascinators and swishest outfits to support the United Hospital Auxiliary’s Melbourne Cup afternoon tea at the Condobolin Sports Club on Tuesday, 1 November. There were raffles, sweeps, prizes for best hat and jockey colours. A glass of bubbles was also part of the festivities. Funds raised help the Condobolin Hospital. Some managed to back a winner but others were just there to enjoy the event. The 2022 Melbourne Cup was won by Gold Trip, ridden by Mark Zahra. Emissary came in second, with High Emocean charging home in third. Overwhelming favourite Deauville Legend finished in fourth. This year’s race only featured 22 horses after the scratchings of Lunar Flare and Points Nepean. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

CONDOBOLIN RSL CLUB

Many locals enjoyed a fun day out at the Condobolin RSL Club of Melbourne Cup Day (Tuesday, 1 November). A two-course lunch was on offer, as well as complimentary champagne. There was also sweepstakes and games to entertain the crowd. The 2022 Melbourne Cup was won by Gold Trip, ridden by Mark Zahra. Emissary came in second, with High Emocean charging home in third. While many may not have backed the winner, from all reports the lunch was delicious, and a fabulous time was had by all. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.