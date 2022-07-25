MEL GRADUATES WITH CERT II CONSERVATION AND LAND MANAGEMENT

On Friday 24th June, Lake Cargelligo TAFE celebrated Mel Martin’s graduation.

“When she first entered the Campus here at Lake Cargelligo, it was not a great embrace, we never in a million years thought she would come back, she put herself forward for short courses and then enrolled in a Cert II Conservation & Land Management, the only student to complete it.” read a post on the Lake Cargelligo TAFE Facebook Page.

“She never liked computers, writing, maths, measuring, figuring out stuff. But she is the only female to do traffic control, forklift and a few other short courses, what an amazing feat, she has overcome many hurdles, adversities, personal struggles but she came in and worked hard to do this.” the post continued.

Family, friends, other students and TAFE educators were present to celebrate Mel’s big day.

Source and Image Credits: TAFE NSW – Lake Cargelligo Facebook Page.