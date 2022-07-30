MEET THE 2022 TRUNDLE SHOW PATRONS

It’s now time to start thinking about what you want to enter in the 2022 Trundle Show.

The Bi-annual Show Dinner will be held in conjunction with the Young Woman Competition (previously known as Miss Showgirl) on Saturday, 6 August at the Trundle Memorial Hall.

The event will get underway at 6.30pm and will include a complimentary drink. Tickets cost $75. Tickets are available at 23tix.

Show Schedules are now available to collect from shop counters in Trundle’s Central Business District.

Patrons of the 2022 Trundle Show include Ian Leonard, John Kearney, Anthony Simmons, Barry Harmer, May Collier OAM and Jean Wills.

Mr Leonard is a lifetime competitor at the Trundle Show. He is a past secretary from 2005 until 2016. Mr Leonard was also a past Treasurer from 2005 until 2015.

Mr Kearney first competed at Trundle Show in 1945. He was the Shearing Steward from 1950 until 1957. He has been the Wool Section Steward with Ted Little from 1968.

Mr Simmons has been a lifetime competitor at Trundle Show and has been a Trundle Show Committee member since 1965. He has held Steward and Chief Steward positions in the Ring and Sheep Dog Trials sections. Mr Simmons was President of the Trundle P and A Society from 1983 until 1986, and from 1997 until 1999. He is a recipient of the ASC Medal for 50 years of dedication to the Trundle Show Society.

Mr Harmer is a lifetime competitor at Trundle Show. He has been a Steward and volunteer for over 60 years. He has been a Champion Produce Exhibitor for Class K.

Ms Collier first competed at Trundle Show in 1935. She was the Needlework Steward from 1967 until 1989, and was a Chief Steward, Trundle Show from 1989 until 2008.

Ms Wills is a lifetime competitor at Trundle Show. She has been the winner of the Jessie Berry Memorial Shield 13 times. Ms Wills also won the Barry Harmer Best Vegetables Exhibit Pavilion Class K in 2018.

You can become a member of the Trundle Show Society and be part of a progressive committee and support Trundle’s Show and associated events such as Tractor Pull, Ewe Competitions, Crop Competitions, Trundle’s Young Woman, Young Judges, Garden Competition and Stationary Engines Day. Family Membership is $10 and a single membership is $5.

Keep up to date with Trundle Show information via the Trundle Show Facebook Page.