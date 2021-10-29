Trundle Golf Club reported a fabulous roll up for golf on Saturday the 9th of October for the Medley 2 Person Ambrose Championship.

The championship brought in 32 players on the day.

A Grade winners, after an entertaining 3 hole play off, were Adam Hall and Micko Skinner from Col Quade and Billy Tomlinson. HC winners, Brad Watt and Peter Wright, from Luke Watt and Sam Bolam.

B Grade winners, Tony Grady and Glen Morgan, from Derek Kelly and David Simmons – (3 way count back!). HC winners Tegan Boden and Terry Galvin from Jarrod Hall and John Hall

NTP 1st Les Whiley, 12th Terry Galvin, Money hole 13th Les Whiley.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Golf Club’s Facebook Page.