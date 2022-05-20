MEDICAL CENTRE EXTENSION OPENED

The Federal Member for Parkes, Mark Coulton visited Nyngan last week to open the extension of the Bogan Shire Medical Centre (BSMC).

The $466,900 extension includes extra practice rooms and a waiting area, and was largely funded by a Federal Government National Stronger Region grant, with Council contributing around $166,000.

Mr Coulton and his wife Robyn were joined by councillors and BSMC staff for the opening. The CEO of the Nyngan Local Aboriginal Lands Council, Veneta Dutton gave an Acknowledgement of Country and Mr Coulton was joined by deputy mayor, Victoria Boag, to cut the ribbon.

The Bogan Shire General Manager, Derek Francis outlined Council’s 2015 vision for a contemporary Medical Centre in Nyngan, which has since been realised through substantial Australian Government funding.

The extensions will enable BSMC to continue to provide increased primary, allied and specialist health services.

Director People and Community Services, Debb Wood outlined how the practice had started with one General Practitioner and nurse and had grown in five years to now employ two doctors, two nurses, a sonographer and four support staff – as well as providing a wide range of allied and specialist health services to around 3,000 patients.

Mr Coulton congratulated councillors and staff on the successful operations of the Medical Centre and emphasised how important it was for the community who will now have greater access to doctors and medical services as a result of the much-needed extensions.

Mr and Mrs Coulton were given a tour of the extensions and introduced to doctors Daniel Kim and Senthil Chengoden, nurse Sophie Currey and podiatrist Margot Downing, as well as administrative staff Charlene Callaghan, Olivia Ashton and Carly Rose, and Western NSW PHN Support Officer, Therese Gale.

Media Release – Source and Image Credits: Bogan Shire Council Facebook Page.