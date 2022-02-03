MEDCALF IS MAYOR

Councillor John Medcalf OAM has been elected as Mayor of Lachlan Shire.

He was elected at the first meeting of Lachlan Shire’s newly elected Council on 11 January, following the 4 December 2021 Local Government elections.

Mr Medcalf will now be the Mayor of Lachlan Shire until September 2023.

The Mayoral election was officially declared by Returning Officer Greg Tory, General Manager, with Councillor Medcalf being elected Mayor over Councillor Dennis Brady by seven votes to three.

“It is a great privilege to serve the Lachlan community as Mayor and I am extremely honoured that my fellow Councillors have the ongoing confidence in me to lead Council over the next term,” Mayor Medcalf, who has served Lachlan Shire for over 30 years, stated.

“A” Ward Councillor John Medcalf OAM was first elected as a Lachlan Shire Councillor in 1991. Born in Condobolin and raised in Tottenham, Mayor Medcalf is well known for his long-standing involvement with the community.

Mayor Medcalf lives in Tottenham with his wife Jane, and has two children and four grandchildren. John and his wife Jane in partnership with their son Paul and wife Sharon own and manage their family farming enterprise, Mayor Medcalf has a focus on making a difference for future generations.

“We have a very busy term ahead, and with lock downs hopefully behind us, I look forward to watching a number of capital works initiatives delivered including the Lachlan Visitor Information Centre, the upgrade of Foster Street Lake Cargelligo and the completion of the new Condobolin Works Depot.

The Lachlan Shire Deputy Mayor position was contested by Councillor Paul Phillips and Councillor Dennis Brady. Councillor Phillips from Lake Cargelligo (E Ward) was elected Deputy Mayor by seven votes to three, and will also serve as Deputy Mayor until September 2023.

Deputy Mayor Phillips has served over 18 years on Lachlan Shire Council and he was humbled by the result. “I am incredibly proud and honoured to again take on the role as Deputy Mayor and I’m looking forward to working with my fellow Councillors and the various communities in the shire to improve social outcomes and renew infrastructure. To see the Foster Street upgrade completed is something that I am really excited about,” Deputy Mayor Phillips articulated.

“I congratulate both Councillors on being re-elected and look forward to working with the new Council over the next term,” Lachlan Shire Council’s General Manager Greg Tory said.