MB LOCAL TOURISM TV CAMPAIGN

Lake Cargelligo resident Jan Johnson will feature in a new TV advertising campaign which will be viewed across NSW this month to welcome travellers back to Lachlan Shire and the rest of Central NSW.

The ‘We want you back’ campaign features home-grown talent and is designed to promote the region to intrastate travellers and those with friends and relatives in our region.

Three 30-second advertisements will go to air across the Prime7 network and feature personalities from across our region’s tourism and culinary industry.

The TV ad campaign features Mrs Johnson, along with other regional personalities from Forbes, Parkes, Eugowra, Orange and other Central NSW towns.

The ‘We want you back’ campaign includes a mix of digital content, social media, public relations and television. It is a partnership between 10 local government areas, Orange360 and Central NSW Joint Organisation.

This is the first time a TV campaign has been produced by the group and is a great way to visually showcase our region’s genuine people, beautiful scenery and unique attractions.

For more information on local regional tourism, go to www.visitcentralnsw.com.au

You can also support local tourism at #unearthcentralnsw #LoveNSW

By Melissa Blewitt.