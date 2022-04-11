MAYOR MEDCALF ELECTED TO EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM has been elected to the Executive Committee of the Country Mayors Association of NSW (CMA).

The new executive team was elected at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Friday, 11 March.

Cr Ken Keith OAM (Mayor of Parkes Shire) was returned as Chairman, and Councillor Jamie Chaffey (Mayor of Gunnedah Shire Council) was elected Deputy Chair.

Eight Country Mayors were also elected to the Executive, including Cr John Medcalf OAM (Lachlan Shire Council), Cr Craig Davies (Narromine Shire Council), Cr Rick Firman OAM (Temora Shire Council), Cr Russel Fitzpatrick (Bega Valley Shire Council), Cr Phyllis Miller OAM (Forbes Shire Council), Cr Sue Moore (Singleton Council), Cr Kylie Thomas (Kyogle Council), and Cr Russell Webb, (Tamworth Regional Council).

Mr Kent Boyd PSM, General Manager Parkes Shire Council, was elected Secretary/Public Officer.

“Chairman Ken Keith OAM, paid tribute to the outgoing executive members, Cr Michael Pearce, (Uralla Shire Council), Cr Liz Campbell, (Kempsey Shire Council), Cr Peter Petty, (Tenterfield Shire Council) and Cr Kathy Sajowitz, (Oberon Shire Council),” a statement from the Country Mayors Association of NSW (CMA) said.

“Councillor Keith also welcomed the new and returning members, acknowledging the new executive was exceptionally well equipped to continue to drive the business of the CMA, which is so important to the constituents of Country Councils.

“Priority areas for the CMA include working with the State Government to close the gap between health services in the regions compared with those of metropolitan area, ensuring towns have sustainable water supplies and to ensure the financial sustainability of local government.

“A whole of government approach to disaster planning, skills and education, and regional housing will also be prioritised,” the statement concluded.