MATILDA SHOWS A BIG HEART TO LOSE LOCKS

There is no doubt Matilda Haworth has a big heart.

She lopped off 36 centimetres of luscious locks so she could donate it to be made into a wig for someone who has lost their hair due to a medical condition on Friday, 2 September.

The six-year-old St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin student is the daughter of Tarmia and Andre Haworth and was joined by family members for the momentous occasion.

Matilda had been growing her hair for nearly three years and wanted to make a difference in the life of someone who is facing difficult challenges.

She urged the local community to dig deep and support a cause that was close to her heart.

Matilda raised an amazing $2,203, and all proceeds will go to Hair With Heart, an initiative of Variety – the Children’s Charity.

Her School community raised $173.05 of that by holding a Crazy Hair Day fundraiser on the day Matilda cut her hair.

Matilda chose to chop off her hair in front of an entire St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin weekly assembly. Local hairdresser Courtney Jacobson had the honour of cutting Matilda’s hair and then creating a very cute ‘bob’ hairstyle afterwards.

“Thank you for helping kids in need,” Matilda said.

Matilda would like to thank everyone who showed generosity in donating towards such a good cause and followed her journey to this point.

Her parents are proud of Matilda for her kindness and generosity of spirit.

“We are all so very proud of you, Matilda. With your big heart, your generosity, and your beautiful soul – you simply amaze us every day,” Mum Tarmia said.

“Not once, for even one second, did she second guess her decision to do such a brave and selfless act. The world is a better place because of all Matilda has done.”

Wigs can cost families up to $6,000, lasting one to two years, meaning families can spend tens of thousands of dollars on the purchase of wigs throughout a child’s youth.

Donations can help provide a wig or other vital equipment to a child in need.