MATILDA LOSING LOCKS FOR A GREAT CAUSE

Matilda Haworth is a little girl with a very big heart.

She will be chopping a whopping 36 centimetres of luscious locks in September and donating it to be made into a wig for someone who has lost their hair due to a medical condition.

Matilda has been growing her hair for nearly three years, and wanted to make a difference in the life of someone who is facing difficult challenges.

She is urging the community to dig deep and support a cause that is close to her heart.

All the proceeds will go to Hair With Heart, an initiative of Variety – the Children’s Charity.

Matilda will cut her hair in September, marking the three-year anniversary of when she first started growing her hair.

“Thank you for helping kids in need,” Matilda said.

Matilda would also like to thank everyone who has shown generosity in donating so far.

Wigs can cost families up to $6,000, lasting one to two years, meaning families can spend tens of thousands of dollars on the purchase of wigs throughout a child’s youth.

Your donation can help provide a wig or other vital equipment to a child in need.

Go to hairwithheart.variety.org.au/fundraisers/matilda to make a donation.