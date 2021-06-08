MASTER MASON IN THE CHAIR

By Anne Coffey

Andrew Earney was installed as the Worshipful Master of Lodge Condobolin at the annual Installation Ceremony held at Lodge Condobolin on the 15th of May.

After the ceremony, Lodge Members and their wives and partners attended the Installation Banquet at the Condobolin Sports Club for a meal to celebrate Andrew’s Installation.

After 12 months of little activity members who attended were delighted to be once again sharing the company of fellow Lodge members and visiting Brethren from nearby Lodges.

The Grand Master was represented by Rt Worshipful Brother Tony McKenzie PGJW.

Brother Andrew Earney opened the evenings toast with a toast to the Grand Master, with Rt Worshipful Brother Mackenzie responding and wishing Andrew all the best for the year.

Among other toast through the evening was one to the Installing Master Worshipful Brother Donald (Digger) Anderson.

After the toast Worshipful Brother Donald Anderson congratulated Andrew and noted it was some time since they had the opportunity to install a Master Mason into the Chair.

Visiting Brethren from Lodge Parkes and West Wyalong wished Brother Earney a wonderful year.

After a chorus of Auld Lang Sine and the National Anthem all were wished a safe and happy return home.