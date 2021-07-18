MASSIVE FUNDING BOOST FOR LAKE CARGELLIGO

By Melissa Blewitt

Lake Cargelligo will receive $1 million over two years to deliver the Lake Cargelligo Tourism Activation Project as part of the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthen economic growth and drive Australia’s recovery from COVID-19.

They are committing $10 million to deliver three projects in Central West NSW, as part of the initiative.

This funding is part of the Australian Government’s commitment of $100 million over two years to fund the Regional Recovery Partnerships in 10 regions across Australia.

Lachlan Shire Council Mayor John Medcalf OAM said council is very appreciative of this funding support from the Federal Government.

“Council has been working hard to create tourist attractions and increase our share of the visitor economy for several years,” he explained.

“With the natural beauty of Lake Cargelligo, an obvious project was to refresh Foster Street to make it a more attractive and enjoyable space to visit and conduct business.

“Council hopes the completion of the Foster Street Tourism Activation Project will also encourage property owners in the area to refresh their buildings and further enhance the town.

“The successful completion of this project will have spin-off benefits for the whole shire, and it should encourage travellers to visit the other towns and villages that make up our community.”

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton said the project will support both regional development and the tourism market, with flow-on effects for the local community.

“The town of Lake Cargelligo will be transformed with a $1 million upgrade for the village centre, with new infrastructure and facilities to service tourists and residents,” he stated.

“Upgrades such as earthworks, drainage, kerb and footpath replacements, pavement reconstruction and increased outdoor dining areas will help improve the appearance of the main street, making it a more inviting place to live, work and visit.

“This project will stimulate economic growth, deliver jobs and drive tourism-related opportunities, helping the region in its recovery from drought and COVID-19.

“Every dollar spent on building regional communities is a dollar well spent, which is why we continue investing in projects that support a more secure and resilient Australia.”

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the projects formed part of the Australian Government’s commitment to jobs and economic diversification.

“This investment will deliver Stage 2 of the Parkes Water Security project and Part 1 of Stage 2 of the Central West Industrial Park in Forbes,” he advised.

“Works to be funded include two new pump stations that are critical components of the Parkes Water Security project and construction of significant drainage works for the Central West Industrial Park.

“The $4 million Central West Industrial Park and $5 million Parkes Water Security projects contribute to the broader regional development objectives of bringing together planning and investment to drive jobs and economic activity through the Parkes Special Activation Precinct. The projects help deliver infrastructure that supports businesses to establish, expand and diversify.”

Assistant Minister for Regional Development, Hon Nola Marino MP said she approved the projects as they were excellent examples of investment in the region to further support local business to recover and diversify.