MASONS SOCIAL CLUB VISITS CONDOBOLIN

By Anne Coffey

Over the last week of October, the Condobolin Caravan Park acted as a base camp for 36 members, 19 men and 17 women of the Masonic Mobile Masons Social Club.

The Group, which was founded in 2004 take a group holiday every year. They go to a different town and visit the sights, enjoy the comradeship, and return to their own lives after a week.

The Rally officially started on Monday, 23 October, with the banner raising at Happy Hour.

In the time here they visited the Wiradjuri Study Centre and had a farm tour to Peter Stuckey’s Farm.

The men attended the local Lodge, the ladies had an enjoyable night out at the Railway Hotel, they went on a fishing trip to Bedgerabong and some enjoyed a round of golf. They also had breakfast at the Sports Club, enjoyed Barefoot Bowls and had a meal at the Condobolin RSL Club.

Every afternoon around 4pm they would all get together at the Caravan Park kitchen to enjoy a “Happy Hour” with each other. A Chocolate Wheel ensured the lucky members got a wee bottle of two to enjoy and a raffle saw money raised for a local charity which for this tour is the Condobolin CWA.

Lynden, who has done much of the organising for the trip has noted that the group spend freely across all retail outlets during their stay.

The Group departed Wednesday, 1 November taking with them happy memories, new friends and slightly emptier wallets.