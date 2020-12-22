MARVELOUS MERRIMENT

St Vincent de Paul Condobolin held their Christmas Party at the Condobolin Sports Club recently. Much merriment and fun was had by all. ABOVE: Bev Thornton, Pauline Doyle, John Atkinson, Judy Vane-Tempest, Sue Laing, Judy Price and Jeffery Grogan had a great time at the event. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
Posted By: Hayley_Egan
December 23, 2020
Sue and Harold Bell. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
Jenny Tait and Margaret Gordon. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
Pat Ticehurst, Kay Ticehurst and Meta Grogan. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
Jill Broadley and Bev Thornton. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
Pam Nicholl, John Atkinson and Greg Glenn. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
Pauline Doyle, Gail Copeland and Judy Vane-Tempest. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
Jim Cooney, Meagan O’Carrigan and Sue Kendall. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.