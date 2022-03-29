On Wednesday the 2nd of March, Lake Cargelligo’s Commercial Hotel held a Marvel Trivia night.
All proceeds went to Naradhan Public School.
Trivia team ‘Toblerones’ (Below) came out on top, taking the winning title and each getting a meal voucher.
Best dressed was given to Reily Macqueen (Right), who won a $50 gift card.
Source and Image Credits: Commercial Hotel – Lake Cargelligo Facebook Page.
MARVEL TRIVIA NIGHT
