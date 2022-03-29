On Wednesday the 2nd of March, Lake Cargelligo’s Commercial Hotel held a Marvel Trivia night.

All proceeds went to Naradhan Public School.

Trivia team ‘Toblerones’ (Below) came out on top, taking the winning title and each getting a meal voucher.

Best dressed was given to Reily Macqueen (Right), who won a $50 gift card.

Source and Image Credits: Commercial Hotel – Lake Cargelligo Facebook Page.