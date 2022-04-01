MARKING SHROVE TUESDAY AT ST JOSEPH’S

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Year Six students served pancakes to the entire School on Tuesday, 1 March to mark Shrove Tuesday. Shrove Tuesday is the day before Ash Wednesday, observed in many Christian countries through participating in confession and absolution, the ritual burning of the previous year’s Holy Week palms, finalising one’s Lenten sacrifice, as well as eating pancakes and other sweets. Shrove Tuesday marks the last day of the liturgical (meaning public worship) season of Shrovetide and the last chance to be “shrove” before Lent. Shrovetide, also known as Pre-Lenten Season, is the three-day period to prepare for Lent. Pancakes are associated with Shrove Tuesday, the day preceding Lent, because they are a way to use up rich foods such as eggs, milk, and sugar, before the fasting season of the 40 days of Lent. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.