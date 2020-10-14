MARK COULTON VISITS LCS

State Member for Parkes Mark Coulton was in town on Tuesday, 29 September.

He made time to visit Lachlan Children Services where he talked with Coordinator Rachel Brook and discovered what Vacation Care children were engaging in during the School holidays. Rachel gave him a tour of the facility, where he also spoke to other educators and discussed how the Centre was faring during COVID-19.

While at Lachlan Children Services, Mr Coulton was able to get an understanding of how the Centre worked and what programs were being undertaken.