MARANG DHALI EATING WELL PROGRAM RECOGNISED

The Marang Dhali Eating Well Program (MDEW) has been recognised with the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) TNN Excellence in Aboriginal Healthcare Award.

Condobolin Health Service’s Shirley-Ann Merritt, along with Gabriella Barrett and Debbie Beahan. along with others, help deliver the Program across the WNSWLHD.

The award was announced at the WNSWLHD annual Awards and Gala Dinner at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Wednesday, 28 September.

The MDEW Program aims to build the local Aboriginal Health workforce capacity and engage Aboriginal participants to support healthy family food behaviour by increasing food and cooking knowledge, skills and confidence.

By providing professional development and networking opportunities, along with resources, the MDEW program supports the Aboriginal Health workforce and partner organisations to deliver nutrition programs in local communities.

With 37 trained MDEW facilitators in 23 settings across the District, since 2018 there has been 33 programs delivered in 14 different communities contributing 603 occasions of service.

Through post-program evaluations, positive outcomes have been reported surrounding cooking skills and nutrition while facilitators also report increased confidence levels within communities.

Mark Spittal, WNSWLHD Chief Executive, said the Awards provided a chance to celebrate the work and success of the teams and health professionals from right across the district amid another demanding year.

“This year presented new challenges, many of which we had never faced before, and significant periods of uncertainty. But, once again, our staff rose to those challenges to provide innovative, world-class care to our communities,” he stated.

“Our award finalists presented their projects at Wednesday, 28 September’s Symposium. To see their passion and commitment to continually improve our services was inspiring.

“Each year this event allows us to not just see and appreciate the amazing work that is being done by our staff every single day across our District, but also gives us the chance to celebrate and recognise it together.”

The 2022 WNSWLHD Awards were presented to teams for projects that contributed to innovation in healthcare along with several individual awards.

This year there was 16 Award categories – Collaborative Staff Member of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Senior Leader of the Year, Excellence in Aboriginal Healthcare, Excellence in the Provision of Mental Health Services, Keeping People Healthy, Integrated Value-Based Care, Health and Research Innovation, Patient Safety First, People and Culture, Transforming Patient Experience, and Inspiring Team, People’s Choice, Chief Executive, Board and ACI Innovation awards.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate all of our Award winners and finalists, and also all of the worthy projects that were submitted for consideration across the District,” Mr Spittal said. “It can’t be said too often how proud we are of the work our staff do and the care they provide to our community. We are truly grateful to have such a dedicated workforce across the District, and one of whom our communities can be justifiably proud.”