MARANG DHALI EATING WELL PROGRAM NOW UNDERWAY

The Marang Dhali Eating Well Program is now underway in Condobolin.

‘Marang Dhali’ is the Wiradjuri language phrase for ‘eating well’, with participants taking part in their first session on Tuesday, 10 May at Central West Family Support Group in Lachlan Street.

Condobolin Community Health Senior Aboriginal Health Worker Shirley-Ann Merritt will run the sessions every Tuesday for six weeks.

The Program was created by Western NSW Local Health District and was developed in response to the growing issue of food security in Western NSW.

“Marang Dhali is about increasing participants’ food and cooking knowledge, skills and confidence, thus supporting healthy food behaviours,” Ms Merritt explained.

“It’s also about cooking on a budget and making your money go further in relation to shopping and food.

“During the sessions participants cook healthy recipes, discuss ideas for good nutrition and share the prepared meal together, or take some home for the family to try.”