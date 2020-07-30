MAN OVER THE LIMIT AT LAKE CARGELLIGO

A man will face court after he was allegedly caught behind the wheel and over the limit in Lake Cargelligo.

A 61-year-old man was stopped on Lorne Street in Lake Cargelligo at 5.45pm on Saturday, 4 July by officers attached to the Central West Police District.

When the man returned a positive roadside breath test, he was taken to Lake Cargelligo Police Station where a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.155.

He is due to appear in Lake Cargelligo Local Court on 5 August.

In another incident, a 43-year-old man was stopped on Byrnes Street, Wilcannia, about 12.35am on Saturday 4 July 2020, by officers attached to Barrier Police District, and returned a positive roadside breath test. He was arrested and taken to Wilcannia Police Station where a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.168. He is due to appear in Wilcannia Local Court on Friday, 21 August 2020.

NSW Police Western Region Traffic Tactician Inspector Ben Macfarlane said your choice to drink and drink puts everyone on the road at risk.

“We are out in force and will continue to target drink driving offences throughout Western Region.” he advised.

“If you drink and drive, expect to be caught and have your licence suspended immediately.”