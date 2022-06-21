MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING A FATAL CRASH NEAR COBAR

A man has been charged following a fatal multi-vehicle crash near Cobar.

Emergency services were called to the Barrier Highway at Canbelego, 50 kilometres east of Cobar, about 8.40pm on Monday, 30 May, after reports a Holden Rodeo utility, a Jeep Cherokee and a Kenworth road train had collided.

Officers attached to Central North Police District have been told the 4WD and road train were eastbound and the utility westbound, when the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. The road train subsequently left the roadway, crashed into a culvert and rolled.

Police arrived to find the Holden driver – a 41-year-old Broken Hill man – had died at the scene.

Two passengers in the Holden, a 33-year-old woman and a six-year-old child, were taken to Cobar District Hospital before being transferred to Dubbo Hospital for further treatment.

The Jeep driver – a 28-year-old man from Chipping Norton – and the truck driver – a 65-year-old man from Dubbo – escaped injury and were taken to Cobar District Hospital for mandatory testing.

Police will allege the Jeep driver refused to undergo testing, struggling with police and hospital staff.

He was taken to Cobar Police Station and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death-drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasioning death) and refuse or fail to submit to taking of blood sample.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear a Cobar Local Court on Wednesday 29 June 2022.

Information courtesy of NSW Police Media.