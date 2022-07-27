MAN CHARGED AFTER SHOOTING AT CONDOBOLIN

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after officers attached to the Central West Police District were called to a property on Bimbella Road, Condobolin, at about 9pm on Wednesday, 13 July 2022, where they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder/chest.

He was treated at the scene by police before officers drove him to Condobolin Hospital where he was airlifted to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Following further inquiries police arrested a 23-year-old man at West Wyalong on Friday, 15 July.

He was charged with discharge firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and refused bail to appear at Wagga Wagga Local Court on Saturday, 16 July.

Information courtesy of NSW Police Media.

**After appearing in Wagga Wagga Local Court, the 23-year-old man was given conditional bail.

It is believed the case will return to Condobolin Local Court for further mention on 2 August.