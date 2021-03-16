MAN CHARGED AFTER ALLEGED MACHETE ATTACK IN CONDOBOLIN

Police Media Release

A man has faced court following the alleged assault of a second man with a machete in the state’s Central West.

Shortly after 1pm on Friday 15 January 2021, a man attended a home on Brady Street, Condobolin, where it is alleged he was assaulted by the occupant, a man aged 33, who struck him with a machete.

The man was also kicked to his head and abdomen before escaping.

He was taken to Orange Hospital where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers attached to Central West Police District commenced an investigation and following inquiries, arrested a 33-year-old man at a home on Brady Street, Condobolin, about 10.30am on Wednesday (3 March 2021).

He was taken to Condobolin Police Station and charged with reckless wounding.

The man appeared before Orange Local Court on Thursday 4 March 2021, where he was formally refused bail to appear before Parkes Local Court on Monday 19 April 2021.