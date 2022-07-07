MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

Police across the state’s western region have arrested 19 people, including making an arrest in Condobolin, after a week-long operation targeting people wanted on outstanding warrants.

“About 10.450am on Thursday, 23 June, police were patrolling Condobolin, when they sighted a man walking on Maitland Street, known to be wanted for outstanding arrest warrants for domestic violence and property-related offences,” a NSW Police Media statement said.

“Police attempted to stop then man, however he failed to stop, and a foot pursuit commenced. A short time later the man was arrested and taken to Condobolin Police Station.

“Five warrants were executed, and further charges were laid. He was refused bail to appear at Parkes Local Court on Thursday, 7 July.”

The State Intelligence Command launched Operation Persistence in January this year and continues to work with police commands across the state to locate individuals wanted on outstanding warrants.

As part of the operation, between Monday 20 June 2022 and Sunday 26 June 2022, officers attached to all seven Western Region police districts – with assistance from specialist units – proactively doorknocked and appealed to the public for assistance to locate wanted individuals.

The public appeal included photographs of wanted individuals posted daily on the Western Region Eyewatch pages.

Throughout the week-long operation, police executed 29 warrants and arrested 19 people aged between 17 and 53.

The warrants related to offences including armed robbery, domestic violence, traffic, break and enter, drugs and assault police.

“Police throughout western region will continue to target those outstanding people wanted on arrest warrants, with proactive policing at all times of the day and night,” the NSW Police Media statement concluded.