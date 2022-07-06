There has been a Malleefowl sighting in Woggoon Nature Reserve.

Woggoon Nature Reserve is located around 36 kilometres from Condobolin near Mount Nobby.

“A pair of Malleefowl were spotted at Woggoon Nature Reserve by bird enthusiast, Ken Klippel in April,” a Local Land Services statement said.

“He wasn’t expecting to see Malleefowl and had his eye out for quail-thrush when he saw a bit of movement. The birds got within 30 metres of Ken as they were feeding along the trail he was standing on.

“Ken has spent 100s of hours in other parts of the state looking for Malleefowl and until April has not been lucky enough to see them in the wild.

“This is an exciting report as Central West Local Land Services continues working with landholders to protect this vulnerable species through the Malleefowl Matter project.

“There will be two, one day, plant identification and grazing workshops on the 29 and 30 August. One workshop north of Condobolin and one near Tottenham. Natural grazing leader Dick Richardson will be facilitating these workshops. We will discuss the nutritional analysis of plants within Mallee vegetation compared to various pasture species. You will also be able to bring plants to be identified on the day (please bag these to prevent seed spread),” the statement concluded.

To report a sighting or find out how you can be involved with the project or attend workshops please call or email, 0417 488 496 jasmine.wells@lls.nsw.gov.au