MAKING NUMBERS IN DIFFERENT WAYS

Condobolin Public School students in Class 1G have been exploring different ways to make numbers. They constructed and represented numbers using Rekenrek recently. A Rekenrek is an arithmetic frame designed to help students visualize addition and subtraction strategies. Students focus their learning on groups of five or groups of 10 up to 100. The Rekenrek combines features of the number line, individual counters, and base-ten models such as Base Ten Blocks. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.