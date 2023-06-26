MAKING FRIENDSHIP BRACELETS

As part of their weekly PBL lessons in Condobolin Public School Class 3/4F, they made some friendship bracelets. These will be passed onto a friend with a kind word. “A great discussion was held in terms of Reconciliation Week,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “The class discussed how at times in Australia’s history our First Nations people did not receive the same respect as others. “It is important to be a voice for a new generation and show respect to all, starting with our friends.” National Reconciliation Week was held from27 May to 3 June, and is a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures, and achievements, and to explore how each of us can contribute to achieving reconciliation in Australia. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.