MAKING A SPLASH AT DIGGERS

The Condobolin RSL Swimming Club (Diggers) dived into their weekly competition on Sunday, 6 February.

The results were: Adults 30m – Heat 1 – First Madison Jes, Second Sarah Newell. Heat 2 – First Stevie Pawsey, Second Steve Speer, Third Kelly Norris. Heat 3 – First Katrina Thomas, Second Braith Sloane, Third Tim McDonald. Adults 50m: Heat 1 – First Madison Jes, Second Britt Jones, Third Brian Norris; Heat 2 – First Kelly Norris, Second Katrina Thomas, Third Steve Speer. Adults Brace Relay: First Katrina Thomas and Sarah Newell; Second Kelly Norris and Jack Jones; Third Stevie Pawsey and Dianne Jones. Sires 30m: Heat 1 – First Sienna Small; Heat 2 – First Hayley Small; Heat 3 – First Zac Grimmond, Second Jack Speer, Third Lachlan Clark; Sires 50m: Heat 1 – All out; Heat 2 – First Macauley Packham, Second Willow Frost; Heat 3 – First Lachlan Clark, Second Zac Grimmond, Third Rueben Sloane. Sires Brace Relay: First Willow Frost and Hayley Small; Second Lachlan Clark and Zac Grimmond; Third Jack Speer and Keaton Sloane.

The Encouragement Award went to Ashley Thomas.

The next swim will be on Sunday, 20 February.