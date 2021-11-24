Condobolin High School students and staff are committed to making a difference.

Kaiden Atkinson and Walter Smith made a pledge that if the school raised $400 before 1 November they would shave off their beards.

The students and staff took up this challenge and Kaiden and Walter removed their beards on 1 November.

During November a number of other students and staff will be supporting Kaiden and Walter as they re-grow their beards.

Ryan Goodsell has also decided to donate his locks to Hair with Heart at the end of November.

His hair will be made into a wig for someone who has lost their hair due to a long-term medical condition. Money raised will also help kids living with disability, chronic illness and disadvantage.

Hair with Heart is an initiative of Variety – The Children’s Charity. Variety provides support for kids who lost their hair due to a medical condition, through grants for wigs, funding the Variety Alopecia Areata Adventure Camp and providing therapy grants.

“Losing your hair can have profound psychological effects, particularly through childhood and adolescence. One specialised wig can cost up to $6,000 and lasts two to three years so the cost is prohibitive for many families. Because of the support from our amazing Hair with Heart community, Variety provides grants for kids across Australia who have lost their hair due to medical conditions such as alopecia, cancer and trichotillomania,” www.hairwithheart.variety.org.au said.

Please donate to the Condo High Movember page through the QR Code to support students and staff.