MAKE A NOMINATION NOW

The Lachlan Shire 2023 Australia Day Award nominations now open.

The 2023 Lachlan Shire award categories are Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Australia Day Award (Community Service), Sportsperson of the Year, Event of the Year, and Environmental Citizen of the Year.

“Australia Day provides a wonderful opportunity to recognise and acknowledge members of our local communities who have made positive contributions, and to honour those who have made personal achievements in a range of pursuits including sports, the arts, or study,” Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf said.

“The Australia Day Awards provide an opportunity for us to say thank you to those special people who contribute to our diverse, progressive, friendly and strong community. This special person could be your neighbour, a friend or someone you have come across through your local school, church or community group.”

Nominations for the 2023 Australia Day Awards close on Friday, 25 November, 2022. Forms can be downloaded from www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au or hard copies are available from the Burcher Hotel, Lachlan Shire Council Office – 58 Molong Street, Condobolin, Lachlan Shire Council Office – Foster Street, Lake Cargelligo, Tullibigeal Co-op, Tottenham Post Office and Fifield Hotel.

The awards will be presented at the Australia Day Ceremony on Thursday, 26 January 2023 at the SRA Pavilion, Condobolin.