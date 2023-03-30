LYNDSEY AWARDED A RAS YOUTH MEDAL

Known as the voice of the Main Arena at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, Lyndsey Douglas has been awarded a 2022 Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) Youth Medal for her contributions to the Horse section.

She has strong connection to Condobolin and returns to the community every year to maintain friendships and help with the Show.

Lyndsey is a former Miss Condobolin Showgirl in 2007 (now named The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman competition) and was the 2008 Sydney Runner-Up.

She is an Honorary Life Member of the Condobolin PAH and I Association and returns to be the announcer for the Condobolin Show annually. Lyndsey has been show announcer for over a decade, spanning shows of all sizes: Royals in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Canberra, big regional shows Camden (NSW) and Sunshine Coast (Qld) and local rural shows (Kiama, Condobolin, Narrabri, Young), hack events (Horse of the Year, Riding Pony of the Year, Pacific Coast), show balls, major conferences, presentations and announcements, young farmer challenges and everything in between that make up the agricultural show movement in Australia.

She is committed to agriculture, having been NSW Rural Ambassador, Champion of the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW, chairman of AWI woolgrower consultation panel, and a former director of Ag Shows Australia.