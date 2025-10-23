LVU Physie in the zone for competition

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Valley United Physie Club Condobolin – Forbes had huge success at the Central Western Zone Competition.

The group secured 16 Zone Finalists, seven Zone Champions, 24 Zone Places, and three teams first places.

The event was held at the SRA Pavilion in Condobolin on Sunday, 21 September.

Some of the achievements included Amity Dunn (Zone Champion Six Years), Cami Bridge (Zone Champion Seven Years), Harper Taylor (Zone Champion Nine Years), Danielle Hornery (Zone

Champion 12 Years), Zoe Bilsborough (Zone Champion Intermediate Ladies), Adella Sloane (Second Place Eight Years Champion Girl), Ava Charters (Second Place Nine Years Champion Girl),

Molly Betland (Second Place 10 Years Champion Girl), Katie Leslie (Fourth Place Open Ladies), Nakeira Clark (Fifth Place Open Ladies) and Years Five to Six Years team (first place).

The top five girls in each age category from six years up qualify to compete in a National Competition in November.

There is a Repechage competition for girls 6-14 years who reach the Zone Final but do not place. The top 5 girls in each age category at Repechage qualify for the Junior National Finals.

The Junior and Ladies National Finals are held at Quaycentre in Sydney Olympic Park. The prestigious Seniors Finals are held in the Concert Hall of the Sydney Opera House.

Lachlan Valley United Physie Club Condobolin – Forbes is affiliated with Bjelke-Petersen School of Physical Culture known as BJP.

Physie (pronounced ‘fizzy’), is a sport for girls and women from three years and up which builds confidence, good posture, strength, fitness and flexibility through exercise and dance.

The choreography is age appropriately designed to teach the relationship of music to movement, rhythm, co¬ordination, balance and interpretation.

Physie also improves memory, focus, teamwork and motor skills.